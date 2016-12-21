Study: Quarter of Armenia-born people currently live abroad

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Quarter of those who were born in Armenia, currently living abroad.

Report informs referring to the center of the study Pew Research Center.

The study used the United Nations data for 2015.

According to the study, 9 countries have lost a fifth or a large part of their population. Thus, a third of those who was born in Bosnia and Herzegovina are currently living abroad, also 28% of the natives of Albania and Jamaica left their country.

According to the report, one in five born in Kazakhstan, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, Macedonia and Portugal living in other countries.

The absolute leader is India (15.6 million), followed by Mexico (12.3 million), Russia (10.6 million), China (9.6 million) and Bangladesh ( 7.2 million).

Notably, Armenia's population has been steadily declining and now makes 2.993 million people.