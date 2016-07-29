Skirmish occurred between armed men seized police station in Yerevan and police

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Skirmish occurred between the armed men seized police station in Yerevan and police.
One of the invaders, Arayik Khandoyan wounded in a shootout. Report informs referring to the Armenian media a member of the "Constituent parliament" Susan Simonyan wrote about it on his Facebook page.
According to the Armenian media, A. Khandoyan was wounded in his leg by a sniper.
The Armenian police have confirmed this fact, noting that " shooting was heard in Police station in violation of the requirements of law enforcement agencies. Police also opened fire and one of the gunmen wounded."
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook