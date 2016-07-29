 Top
    Close photo mode

    Skirmish occurred between armed men seized police station in Yerevan and police

    One of the invaders wounded

    Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Skirmish occurred between the armed men seized police station in Yerevan and police.

    One of the invaders, Arayik Khandoyan wounded in a shootout. Report informs referring to the Armenian media a member of the "Constituent parliament" Susan Simonyan wrote about it on his Facebook page.

    According to the Armenian media, A. Khandoyan was wounded in his leg by a sniper.

    The Armenian police have confirmed this fact, noting that " shooting was heard in Police station in violation of the requirements of law enforcement agencies. Police also opened fire and one of the gunmen wounded."

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi