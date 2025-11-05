Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Shoigu: Important to resume '3+3' format in South Caucasus

    The situation in the South Caucasus is showing signs of improvement, and in this context, it is important to resume work within the "3+3" format, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

    According to Report, citing Russian media, Shoigu made the statement at a meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the CIS countries.

    "It is important to restart the work of the consultative regional platform - the ‘3+3" format," he said. "Unblocking transport communications in the region, as agreed within the framework of the trilateral working group, also holds great significance," Shoigu added.

    Şoyqu: Cənubi Qafqazda "3+3" formatını bərpa etmək vacibdir
    Шойгу: Важно возобновить формат "3+3" на Южном Кавказе

