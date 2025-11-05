Shoigu: Important to resume '3+3' format in South Caucasus
05 November, 2025
- 12:57
The situation in the South Caucasus is showing signs of improvement, and in this context, it is important to resume work within the "3+3" format, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.
According to Report, citing Russian media, Shoigu made the statement at a meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the CIS countries.
"It is important to restart the work of the consultative regional platform - the ‘3+3" format," he said. "Unblocking transport communications in the region, as agreed within the framework of the trilateral working group, also holds great significance," Shoigu added.
