    Serzh Sargsyan's exit from Armenia restricted

    Region
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 17:55
    Armenia's Anti-Corruption Committee has restricted former President Serzh Sargsyan from leaving the country as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, Sargsyan's lawyer Amram Makinyan said on social media, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    The travel restriction was imposed based on new charges.

    Makinyan clarified that late last night, the Anti-Corruption Committee unexpectedly stated that Sargsyan's re-summoning was necessary. A day earlier, an emergency court session was held regarding the prosecutor's motion to change the preventive measure against Sargsyan.

    Reportedly, the prosecutor received operational information suggesting that the former president intended to leave the country. However, the court rejected the prosecutor's request twice in separate cases.

    Multiple criminal cases have been filed against Armenia's third president, including abuse of power, illegal appropriation of land, and aiding bribery. These cases have since been consolidated.

    Serj Sarqsyanın Ermənistandan çıxışı məhdudlaşdırılıb
    Антикоррупционный комитет ограничил выезд Сержа Саргсяна из Армении

