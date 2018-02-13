Secretary General: Turkey most vulnerable NATO member to terrorist attacks

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ "No member of NATO has been subjected to terrorist attacks as Turkey".

Report informs citing the Ahaber, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said commenting on the Operation Olive Branch.

"Turkey has legitimate security concerns. No member of NATO has been subjected to terrorist attacks as Turkey. Turkey has the right to address these concerns about security issues. We expect Turkey to continue to inform its allies in NATO”, he stressed.