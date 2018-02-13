 Top
    Secretary General: Turkey most vulnerable NATO member to terrorist attacks

    'Turkey has the right to address concerns about security issues'

    Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ "No member of NATO has been subjected to terrorist attacks as Turkey".

    Report informs citing the Ahaber, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said commenting on the Operation Olive Branch.

    "Turkey has legitimate security concerns. No member of NATO has been subjected to terrorist attacks as Turkey. Turkey has the right to address these concerns about security issues. We expect Turkey to continue to inform its allies in NATO”, he stressed.

