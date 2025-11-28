Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Searches at Yermak's office in Ukraine

    Region
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 10:43
    Searches at Yermak's office in Ukraine

    Searches were conducted at the office of Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in the government quarter on the morning of November 28, Report informs referring to Ukrainska Pravda.

    Verkhovna Rada member Yaroslav Zheleznyak also wrote about the search on his Telegram channel.

    He noted that the search was being conducted by officers from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

    Andriy Yermak Ukraine searches
    Ukraynada Prezident Ofisinin rəhbərinin otağında axtarış aparılır
    Ермак подтвердил проведение обыска у него дома - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    11:43

    Ambassador: Activating dialogue, exchange of practices within OTS of paramount importance

    Media
    11:37

    Kazakhstan to host 8th meeting of OTS Ministers in Charge of Media and Information

    Media
    11:28

    Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 4-5, Russian state media says

    Region
    11:15
    Photo

    Baku hosting 7th meeting of OTS Ministers on Media and Information

    Media
    11:15

    Global competition demands faster decision-making, Azerbaijani minister says

    Social security
    11:04

    Ninety dead in Indonesia as monsoon triggers severe floods

    Other countries
    10:57

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Albania on National Day

    Foreign policy
    10:48

    Turkic states plan to establish Union of Journalists within OTS

    Media
    10:43

    Searches at Yermak's office in Ukraine

    Region
    All News Feed