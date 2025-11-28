Searches at Yermak's office in Ukraine
Region
- 28 November, 2025
- 10:43
Searches were conducted at the office of Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in the government quarter on the morning of November 28, Report informs referring to Ukrainska Pravda.
Verkhovna Rada member Yaroslav Zheleznyak also wrote about the search on his Telegram channel.
He noted that the search was being conducted by officers from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.
