 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Syria

    He has visited Russian military base in Hmeimim© AFP 2017/ DON EMMERT

    Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of Russia Vladimir Putin has visited Syria.

    Report informs referring to the TASS, he has visited the Russian military base located in Hmeimim, Syria. 

    Putin was greeted in the military base by Defence minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoygu, Commander of the Russian grouping of forces in Syria, Colonel General Sergei Surovikin, the head of the Syrian government recognized by UN, Bashar Assad.

    Vladimir Putin will head today to Turkey from Syria.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi