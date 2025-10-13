Russian FM meets with heads of four Caspian diplomatic missions
Region
- 13 October, 2025
- 18:43
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held an annual meeting with the heads of four diplomatic missions from Caspian littoral states, according to the country"s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Report informs via Russia media outlets.
The annual meeting focused on strengthening multifaceted cooperation in the Caspian region and deepening ties within the "Caspian Five" framework.
The parties also discussed preparations for upcoming high-level meetings in the Caspian format.
Latest News
19:16
Samarkand hosts coordination assembly of ‘Unity-2025' joint exerciseMilitary
19:04
Photo
Azerbaijan hosts opening ceremony of Turkmenistan Culture DaysCultural policy
18:49
Photo
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss development of North–South Transport CorridorForeign policy
18:43
Russian FM meets with heads of four Caspian diplomatic missionsRegion
18:22
EU fully supports Trump's Gaza planOther countries
18:09
Erdogan meets Macron, Starmer, and Sheikh Mansour in EgyptOther countries
17:56
Madagascar's president leaves country on French military planeOther countries
17:52
Hamas' military wing to hand over bodies of four deceased hostages to Israel todayOther countries
17:39