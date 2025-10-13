Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    • 13 October, 2025
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held an annual meeting with the heads of four diplomatic missions from Caspian littoral states, according to the country"s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Report informs via Russia media outlets.

    The annual meeting focused on strengthening multifaceted cooperation in the Caspian region and deepening ties within the "Caspian Five" framework.

    The parties also discussed preparations for upcoming high-level meetings in the Caspian format.

    Lavrov Xəzəryanı dövlətlərin dörd diplomatik missiyasının rəhbərləri ilə görüş keçirib
    Лавров провел встречу с главами четырех дипмиссий прикаспийских государств

