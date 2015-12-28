 Top
    Russian Deputy PM: Sanctions to Turkey will be expanded

    Dvorkovich: We will consistently move this way

    Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Sanctions against Turkey will be expanded. 

    Report informs citing the Tass, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said in an interview to television channel "Russia 24".

    He recalled that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced Russia's new measures against Turkey at the meeting of the government.

    "There will be follow-up action, which will be announced, the prime minister has already announced them at the meetings," said Dvorkovich.

    "We will consistently move this way," added Deputy Prime Minister.

