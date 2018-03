© Sputnik/ Valery Melnikov

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ “The US wants to create a chaos during presidential elections in Russia”.

Report informs citing the foreign media, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday.

According to Ryabkov, Moscow had evidences that the United States was trying to interfere in the Russian presidential elections.

Notably, the presidential elections in Russia will be held on March 18.