Russian defense minister: Situation near western border aggravated

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ The military-political situation at the western border of Russia is aggravated by the deployment of NATO battalion groups and numerous exercises in the Baltic states and Poland.

Report informs citing the Russian media, Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu said.

He noted that four multinational NATO battalion tactical groups with a total number of up to 5,000 servicemen were deployed in the Baltics and Poland.

An armored brigade and army aviation brigade of US ground forces are deployed in Poland and Germany.