Russian army launches fresh airstrikes on Kyiv, destroying two major power plants
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- 30 September, 2026
- 11:52
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Last night, the Russian army launched another series of airstrikes on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Report informs.
The attacks, which began with the use of ballistic and other types of missiles, are still ongoing using jet-powered drones.
As a result, two major power plants, infrastructure facilities, and civilian buildings have been destroyed in Kyiv.
Kiyevdə iki böyük elektrik stansiyası Rusiyanın dron və raket hücumu nəticəsində dağıdılıb
В Киеве в результате российских атак разрушены две крупные электростанции
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