Russia will continue to supply modern weapons to Armenia

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Yerevan hosts 10th session of the Armenian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation.Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the meeting is chaired by the heads of the Armenian and Russian parts - Deputy Defense Minister Alik Mirzabekyan and Deputy Russian Federal Agency for Military and Technical Cooperation Konstantin Biryulin.

During the meeting it is planned to revieü issues of improving the legal framework of bilateral military-technical cooperation, preparations for signing of the agreement on accession of Armenia to the agreement between Russia and Belarus on the establishment of an interstate financial and industrial group, creating a regional center for repair and maintenance of Russian helicopters in Armenia, on the supply of military products within the framework of the Treaty on the development of military-technical cooperation of 2013.

In addition, the parties will consider the possibility to supply the Ministry of Defense three aircraft "IL-76".

Participants of the meeting will concern the issues of delivery of armored, missile and artillery and other weapons in the framework of the agreement. Issues of supply of border control, modernization and re-equipment of armored and engineering equipment, supply of simulators supply of multi-role fighters "Su-30cm." will also be considered.

The next meeting of the commission will be held in the third quarter of 2016 in Russia.