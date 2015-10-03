Russia, Turkey to sign deal on Turkish Stream in beginning of 2016

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and Turkey will sign the intergovernmntal agreement on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline not earlier than in December, Report informs referring to Sputnik, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Saturday.

The Turkish government has not yet been formed, the signing of the intergovernmental agreement on the Turkish Stream [will take place] after the [general] elections, not earlier than in December-January [2016]," Novak told journalists.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called a snap general election on November 1, after parties that had won the majority of seats in the June election failed to form a coalition.

On Friday, Novak said a Russian delegation will soon arrive in Turkey to discuss the technical aspects of the final agreement on the Turkish Stream.