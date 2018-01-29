Russia to provide Armenia with new weapons

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Russia plays an important role in maintaining stability and security in the region.”

Report informs referring to Armenian media, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said commenting on Russia's sale of weapons to Azerbaijan.

“For our part, we are doing everything necessary to maintain the military balance in the region by purchasing weapons from Moscow at preferential prices. Russia as the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and important regional actor, plays an important role in ensuring regional security,” said Nalbandian at a press conference on results of year 2017.

At the same time, Nalbandian stated that Armenia is doing its utmost in the framework of its partnership with Russia to enhance its defense capability.

"In 2010, when a new agreement on the functioning of the Russian military base in Armenia was signed, it noted that the Russian side will provide Armenia with new weapons, which is happening now," said Nalbandian.