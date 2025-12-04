Russia to join first G20 Sherpa meeting under US presidency
- 04 December, 2025
- 11:38
A Russian delegation will take part in the first G20 Sherpa meeting held under the United States' presidency in Washington, said Marat Berdyev, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for G20 and APEC affairs, Report informs via Russian media.
The meeting of sherpas from G20 member states will take place on December 15–16 in Washington.
According to Berdyev, the Russian delegation will be led by Svetlana Lukash, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration's Expert Directorate and Russia's G20 Sherpa.
