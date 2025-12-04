Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Russia to join first G20 Sherpa meeting under US presidency

    Region
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 11:38
    Russia to join first G20 Sherpa meeting under US presidency

    A Russian delegation will take part in the first G20 Sherpa meeting held under the United States' presidency in Washington, said Marat Berdyev, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for G20 and APEC affairs, Report informs via Russian media.

    The meeting of sherpas from G20 member states will take place on December 15–16 in Washington.

    According to Berdyev, the Russian delegation will be led by Svetlana Lukash, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration's Expert Directorate and Russia's G20 Sherpa.

    G20 Sherpa meeting Washington Svetlana Lukash
    Rusiyanın nümayəndə heyəti Vaşinqtonda G20 görüşündə iştirak edəcək
    Делегация России примет участие во встрече представителей G20 в Вашингтоне

    Latest News

    13:13
    Photo

    Elchin Amirbayov briefs Switzerland on Azerbaijan's widespread landmine problem

    Foreign policy
    13:06

    British Ambassador to Azerbaijan: Defense is key pillar of strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    12:58

    Lidia Brito: UNESCO looking forward to continuing its co-op with Azerbaijan

    Education and science
    12:57

    Jeyhun Bayramov participating in OSCE Foreign Ministers' Council meeting in Vienna

    Foreign policy
    12:56

    Azerbaijan, Afghanistan discuss cooperation on justice issues

    Foreign policy
    12:53

    Yusif Mammadaliyev's daughter thanks President Ilham Aliyev for honoring her father's memory

    Education and science
    12:48
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives Minister of State for Defence of United Kingdom

    Foreign policy
    12:36

    President of Turkic Academy: Azerbaijan should be proud of its great scholars

    Education and science
    12:32

    Anglo Asian Mining starts sales of copper concentrate from its new mine in Karabakh

    Business
    All News Feed