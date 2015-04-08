 Top
    Russia to finance Armenia extend operations of Nuclear Power Plant

    Validity of the second working power block of ANPP will be extended to 2026

    Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will provide financial assistance to Yerevan to extend the operation of the power unit of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant. 

    Report informs referring to "Rossiyskaya Gazeta", it was stated by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after talks with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian.

    "Cooperation is planned, including the provision of financial assistance to Armenian friends in a project to extend the life of the existing power unit of the Armenian nuclear power plant", Lavrov said.

    Works are expected to begin in 2017.

