Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Six attack helicopters Mi-24P and Mi-8Mt Military transport helicopters delivered to the Russian military base in Armenia.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, press service of the Southern Military District of Russia said.

"Six attack helicopters Mi-24P and Mi-8Mt Military transport helicopters of Army Aviation taken to a military airport in the Krasnodar region", report declares.