Russia's deputy interior minister resigns

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Russian Interior Minister Alexander Makhonov resigned after arrest of the Interior Ministry's chief designer.

Report informs, spokesperson for the Russian Interior Ministry, Irina Volk told the TASS.

According to her, Alexander Makhonov wrote a resignation notice.

Notably, on December 17, 2016, an arrest warrant was issued against Chief Designer of the Russia's Interior Ministry, Andrey Nechayev, accused of abuse of powers. However, he evaded the investigation and was arrested in his residential area on October 17 this year.