Russia puts forward 3 requirements for Turkey

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'If requirements of apologize, punishment of responsible and compensation of caused damage are not ensured, any statement by Turkey will not be accepted.'

Report informs referring to Turkish media, Andrey Karlov, Russian Ambassador to Ankara told speaking on conditions for restoration of relations between Moscow and Ankara.

According to him, Russian military aircraft, landing for rescue operations was shot down by Turkish citizen Alparslan Çelik.

On November 24, Russian military aircraft was shot down for violating Turkish airspace. After this incident, Moscow imposed a number of economic sanctions against Turkey.