Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijani rower wins gold at Mingachevir Regatta 2026

    Individual sports
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 16:30
    Azerbaijani rower wins gold at Mingachevir Regatta 2026

    Another Azerbaijani athlete, Azer Ilyasov, has won a gold medal at the Mingachevir Regatta-2026 international tournament, Report informs.

    In the rowing competition (2008-2009) over a distance of 1,500 meters, the athlete took first place.

    In the tournament, which will conclude on October 1, in addition to Azerbaijan, more than 100 young rowers from the Czech Republic, Georgia, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan are participating.

    Azerbaijani rower wins gold at Mingachevir Regatta 2026
    Azerbaijani rower wins gold at Mingachevir Regatta 2026
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