Azerbaijani rower wins gold at Mingachevir Regatta 2026
Individual sports
- 30 September, 2026
- 16:30
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Another Azerbaijani athlete, Azer Ilyasov, has won a gold medal at the Mingachevir Regatta-2026 international tournament, Report informs.
In the rowing competition (2008-2009) over a distance of 1,500 meters, the athlete took first place.
In the tournament, which will conclude on October 1, in addition to Azerbaijan, more than 100 young rowers from the Czech Republic, Georgia, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan are participating.
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