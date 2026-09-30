Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Slovakia, Azerbaijan discuss new defense industry agreements – EXCLUSIVE

    Military
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 17:01
    Slovakia, Azerbaijan discuss new defense industry agreements – EXCLUSIVE

    Slovakia and Azerbaijan are discussing expanding cooperation in the defense industry, including in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles, Robert Bestro, Director General for Defense Policy at Slovakia's Ministry of Defense, told Report on the sidelines of ADEX-2026.

    According to him, cooperation between the two countries in the defense sector is productive and continues to expand. He noted that good relations have been established between the Slovak side and Azerbaijan's ministries responsible for defense industry and defense.

    Bestro recalled that Slovakia has already signed a contract with Azerbaijan for the supply of new fully automated mortars.

    "We are very proud of this product of our defense industry and grateful to Azerbaijan for all the support it has provided us," he said.

    According to him, Slovakia has significant experience in heavy industry, particularly in the production of artillery systems and ammunition, but is interested in learning from Azerbaijan's experience in emerging technological fields.

    These include unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare and cybersecurity.

    Asked about the possibility of signing new agreements by the end of this year or next year, Bestro said the two sides are discussing a number of areas.

    "Unmanned systems and the development of capabilities in this field are among the most pressing issues. I think we will be able to move toward concrete agreements in the near future," he added.

    Robert Bestro Azerbaijan-Slovakia relations defense industry
    Slovakiya və Azərbaycan müdafiə sənayesində yeni razılaşmaları müzakirə edir - EKSKLÜZİV
    Словакия и Азербайджан обсуждают новые договоренности в оборонпроме - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ
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