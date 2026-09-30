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Türkiye's CANiK arms manufacturer is showcasing its CANiK M3 FALCON heavy machine gun for the first time at the 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026) at the Baku Expo Center.

According to Report, the machine gun was designed primarily to provide high firepower for helicopters, light attack aircraft, naval and land platforms, as well as unmanned vehicles.

CANiK has also integrated the M3 FALCON with the FALCON FLEX 50 modular mounting system on Mi-17 helicopters of the Azerbaijani Air Force.