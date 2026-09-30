Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    UK defence minister interested in continuing friendship with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 16:39
    UK defence minister interested in continuing friendship with Azerbaijan

    The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is interested in continuing its friendship with Azerbaijan, Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Lord Vernon Coaker said at a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    Stating that Azerbaijan is a very important and friendly country for the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the minister emphasized the UK's interest in continuing this friendship.

    Ilham Aliyev Lord Vernon Coaker Azerbaijan-UK relations
    Britaniyanın müdafiə naziri: Azərbaycanla dostluğu davam etdirməkdə maraqlıyıq
    Министр обороны Британии: Заинтересованы в продолжении дружбы с Азербайджаном
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