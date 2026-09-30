Azerbaijani NGO accuses Armenia of withholding information on mass graves

Armenia is avoiding transparent cooperation and failing to provide comprehensive information or the coordinates of the locations of mass graves in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, Nigar Ramazanova, a representative of an organization that is a member of the National NGO Forum of Azerbaijan, said at a meeting in Geneva on September 28, held as part of the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council.

According to Report, Ramazanova stressed that the fate of thousands of Azerbaijanis who went missing during the First Karabakh War remains an unresolved tragedy.

"The discovery of numerous mass graves in the liberated territories points to the tragic circumstances surrounding their disappearance. Unfortunately, Armenia refuses to engage in transparent cooperation and does not provide comprehensive information or the coordinates of the locations of these mass graves," she said.

She called on the Council to strongly demand that Armenia fulfill its international obligations, provide all necessary mapping materials, and respect the fundamental rights of victims and their families.

"Families of missing persons have the right to know the fate of their loved ones," Ramazanova stressed.

Ramazanova also addressed the issue of the landmine threat, noting that extensive mine contamination continues to significantly impede the fundamental right of hundreds of thousands of former internally displaced persons from Azerbaijan to return safely to their native lands.

"For decades of occupation, Armenia systematically planted mines in Azerbaijani territories, creating a long-term humanitarian threat that continues to claim the lives of civilians today," she said.