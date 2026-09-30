ADEX 2026 hosts first presentation of Azerbaijani-made KASIRGA
Military
- 30 September, 2026
- 17:03
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The KASIRGA UAV, developed by Azerbaijani engineers and technicians, is being showcased for the first time at the 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026) at the Baku Expo Center.
According to Report, the unmanned aerial vehicle was developed by Bayraktar Teknoloji Azerbaijan LLC.
The platform has a communication range of more than 80 kilometers and can carry out operations using communication relay capabilities provided through Bayraktar TB2, Bayraktar TB3 or AKINCI UAVs.
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