Russia imposes sanctions against new Ukrainian PM, several ministers

    Region
    • 02 November, 2025
    • 12:15
    The Russian government has imposed economic sanctions against new Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, according to a corresponding decree that has been published on the legal acts portal, Report informs via TASS.

    "Svyrydenko, Yuliia Anatoliivna, date of birth - December 25, 1985, place of birth - Chernihiv, Chernihiv Region, Ukrainian SSR, USSR," the list stated.

    In addition, former Ukrainian Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska and former Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov have also been sanctioned.

    Ukraine Russia sanctions
    Россия ввела санкции против нового премьера Украины

