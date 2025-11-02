Russia imposes sanctions against new Ukrainian PM, several ministers
Region
- 02 November, 2025
- 12:15
The Russian government has imposed economic sanctions against new Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, according to a corresponding decree that has been published on the legal acts portal, Report informs via TASS.
"Svyrydenko, Yuliia Anatoliivna, date of birth - December 25, 1985, place of birth - Chernihiv, Chernihiv Region, Ukrainian SSR, USSR," the list stated.
In addition, former Ukrainian Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska and former Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov have also been sanctioned.
