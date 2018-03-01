Russia can stop cooperation with ECHR

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian authorities are exploring the possibility of denouncing the European Convention on Human Rights and ending cooperation with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) if the anti-Russian line of court decisions is not corrected.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, sources in specialized Russian departments said.

According to them, the politicization of the ECHR's position in considering complaints against Russia is growing.

It was noted that "the arguments and grounds of the Russian side are not taken into account".