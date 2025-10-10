Russia backs creation of new CIS+ cooperation format

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced support for a new CIS+ format during a CIS heads of state meeting in Dushanbe, Report informs.

He said the format aims to involve more countries and international organizations in cooperation with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Putin noted CIS countries regularly coordinate foreign policy efforts and highlighted positive economic ties.

Trade between Russia and CIS countries grew 7% in 2024, reaching $112 billion. He emphasized growing trade independence, with 96% of transactions in the first half of 2025 conducted in national currencies.

This strengthens sovereignty without excluding other payment methods, Putin stressed.