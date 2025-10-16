Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Russia and Tajikistan discuss joint development of oil fields

    Region
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 20:29
    Russia and Tajikistan discuss joint development of oil fields

    Russia and Tajikistan continue active negotiations on involving Russian companies in joint projects for oil field development in Tajikistan.

    As Report informs, this was announced by the Russian government following a meeting between Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Tajikistan's Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week.

    "Discussions continue on the implementation of joint projects for oil field development in Tajikistan," the Russian government said.

    oil field Tajikistan Russia
    Rusiya və Tacikistan neft yataqlarının birgə işlənməsini müzakirə edir
    Россия и Таджикистан обсуждают совместную разработку нефтяных месторождений

    Latest News

    20:33
    Photo

    Speaker of Milli Majlis meets with ICAPP delegation

    Milli Majlis
    20:29

    Russia and Tajikistan discuss joint development of oil fields

    Region
    20:08

    Lithuanian government approves 2026 draft budget with record defence spending

    Other countries
    19:46

    First multimodal route opens from China's Kashgar to Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    19:13

    Pakistan's PM says ready for talks if Kabul agrees to Islamabad's conditions

    Other countries
    18:55
    Video

    Haber Global: Karabakh model being presented to whole world

    Foreign policy
    18:48

    Trump, Putin to speak before Zelenskiy's White House visit

    Other countries
    18:33

    Austria to host 32nd meeting of OSCE Council of Ministers

    Other countries
    18:20

    Czech Republic increases oil purchases from Azerbaijan

    Economy
    All News Feed