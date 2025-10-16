Russia and Tajikistan discuss joint development of oil fields
Region
- 16 October, 2025
- 20:29
Russia and Tajikistan continue active negotiations on involving Russian companies in joint projects for oil field development in Tajikistan.
As Report informs, this was announced by the Russian government following a meeting between Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Tajikistan's Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week.
"Discussions continue on the implementation of joint projects for oil field development in Tajikistan," the Russian government said.
