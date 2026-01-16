Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Region
    • 16 January, 2026
    • 19:48
    Reza Pahlavi promises elections in Iran if he returns to power

    Reza Pahlavi, the eldest son of Iran"s last Shah, has stated his readiness to ensure the country's transition to a democratic system and to hold free elections in the event of a change in power.

    According to Report, citing Sky News, he made the remarks during a press conference in Washington, D.C.

    Pahlavi said he has a "clear plan for transitioning to democracy," which would be implemented the day following a "victory."

    The plan is based on four key principles: preserving Iran's territorial integrity, separating religion from the state, guaranteeing personal freedoms and equality for all citizens, and ensuring that the Iranian people have the right to independently choose their form of democratic governance.

    He emphasized that the transitional period should be peaceful, stable, and orderly. Pahlavi's team of experts has developed a detailed roadmap for the first 100 days following the collapse of the current regime.

    According to him, the plan enjoys support from business circles and is intended to serve as a "roadmap" for the country's economic recovery.

    In addition, Pahlavi promised to initiate a constitutional process under international supervision, culminating in "free and fair elections."

    Concluding his remarks, he said that Iran is at a pivotal historical moment: "There are moments in history when the moral imperative to act is so strong that the burden of inaction becomes unbearable. This is one such moment."

