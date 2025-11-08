Restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity benefits entire South Caucasus

The restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity is a significant event not only for the country itself but for the entire South Caucasus region, Professor Petre Mamradze, former Chief of Staff to the President of Georgia and political commentator, told Report.

According to Mamradze, Georgian citizens also understand well what the violation of territorial integrity means. That's why they view developments in Azerbaijan with empathy and joy:

"All Georgian citizens know very well what it means to have territorial integrity violated. This issue remains unresolved in Georgia. At such a time, it is especially important that Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity, and this has benefited everyone in the region, first and foremost, Armenia. On this occasion, all residents of the South Caucasus can be congratulated."