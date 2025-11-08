Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity benefits entire South Caucasus

    Region
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 17:23
    Restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity benefits entire South Caucasus

    The restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity is a significant event not only for the country itself but for the entire South Caucasus region, Professor Petre Mamradze, former Chief of Staff to the President of Georgia and political commentator, told Report.

    According to Mamradze, Georgian citizens also understand well what the violation of territorial integrity means. That's why they view developments in Azerbaijan with empathy and joy:

    "All Georgian citizens know very well what it means to have territorial integrity violated. This issue remains unresolved in Georgia. At such a time, it is especially important that Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity, and this has benefited everyone in the region, first and foremost, Armenia. On this occasion, all residents of the South Caucasus can be congratulated."

    Azerbaijan Victory Day territorial integrity Georgia Petre Mamradze Path to Victory
    Gürcüstan PA-nın sabiq rəhbəri: Azərbaycanın ərazi bütövlüyünün bərpası bütün regiona fayda verdi
    Петре Мамрадзе: Победа Азербайджана принесла пользу всему региону

    Latest News

    18:49

    Baku Metro to extend operating hours for Victory Day celebrations

    Infrastructure
    18:39

    Turkish President Erdogan concludes visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    18:23

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Pakistan leaders hold trilateral meeting

    Foreign policy
    18:16

    PM Sharif proud as Pakistan Army marches with Azerbaijani, Turkish forces in Baku

    Foreign policy
    17:52

    Meeting between leaders of Türkiye and Pakistan held in Baku

    Region
    17:50

    More than 5,000 servicemen take part in military parade in Baku

    Military
    17:44

    Iran restricts water supply in Tehran amid severe drought

    Region
    17:36

    Zakir Hasanov congratulates Azerbaijani army personnel

    Military
    17:35

    Dutch MFA official to visit Azerbaijan next week

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed