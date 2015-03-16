​Regional cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey discussed in Tbilisi

Baku.16 March. REPORT.AZ/ International conference "On The Future of trilateral cooperation: New Perspectives and Challenges" with the participation of Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan officials was held in Tbilisi, Report informs referring to the News-Georgia.

During the conference, the head of research organizations, as well as representatives of government agencies of the three countries discussed issues of improving regional security and development of trilateral economic cooperation, the possibility of transportation between East and West through the Silk Road.