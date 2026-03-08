Red Crescent: More than 9,600 civilian objects damaged in airstrikes on Iran
- 08 March, 2026
- 14:25
As a result of US and Israeli airstrikes, more than 9,600 civilian facilities, including nearly 8,000 residential buildings, have been damaged in Iran, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pir Hossein Kolivand, said, Report informs.
"As a result of the airstrikes, 9,669 civilian facilities, including 7,943 residential buildings and 1,617 commercial buildings, as well as a number of medical and educational institutions, have been damaged, which has had a serious impact on people's lives and economic infrastructure," the statement published on the Red Crescent's Telegram channel noted.
