Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ceiling leaks in the building of the Georgian Parliament. Report informs referring to the News-Georgia, the reason for this was the heavy rain that fell on Kutaisi, where the Parliament of Georgia located.

Buckets were placed in several places to collect water dripping from the ceiling.

President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili will deliver a speech today in Parliament of Georgia.