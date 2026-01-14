Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia urge US against striking Iran

Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar, are cautioning the US against launching a new strike on Iran, The Wall Street Journal noted, citing sources, Report informs.

According to the newspaper, in private contacts the Arab states warned the US administration that any such move would cause turmoil in oil markets and ultimately harm the US economy.

Saudi Arabia has also informed Washington that it does not intend to be drawn into a conflict between the US and Iran and will not allow its airspace to be used for strikes.