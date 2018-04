Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of Russia Vladimir Putin will not go to Turkey for a friendly match of Turkish and Russian football teams.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said to journalists.

" No, we will be rooting remotely", Peskov said.

Football teams of Russia and Turkey will play a friendly match on August 31 in the Turkish city of Antalya.