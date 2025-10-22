Putin will not attend G20 summit in South Africa personally
Region
- 22 October, 2025
- 15:01
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not personally attend the November G20 summit in South Africa, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Report informs.
"Putin will not participate personally, but Russia, as we said, will be represented at a high level. We will inform you in due time who that will be," Peskov told journalists.
