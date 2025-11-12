Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Putin, Tokayev sign declaration on strategic partnership between Russia, Kazakhstan

    12 November, 2025
    The Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries at a solemn ceremony in the Kremlin on Wednesday, Report informs via TASS.

    Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted earlier that Moscow attaches great importance to this document.

    Russia currently has strategic partnership relations with Venezuela, Indonesia, Iran, China and North Korea.

    Qazaxıstanla Rusiya arasında strateji tərəfdaşlıq və müttəfiqlik haqqında Bəyannamə imzalanıb
    Казахстан и Россия подписали Декларацию о стратегическом партнерстве и союзничестве

