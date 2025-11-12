Putin, Tokayev sign declaration on strategic partnership between Russia, Kazakhstan
- 12 November, 2025
- 18:47
The Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries at a solemn ceremony in the Kremlin on Wednesday, Report informs via TASS.
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted earlier that Moscow attaches great importance to this document.
Russia currently has strategic partnership relations with Venezuela, Indonesia, Iran, China and North Korea.
