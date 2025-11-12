Putin to take part in post-Soviet security bloc's meeting in Bishkek
12 November, 2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital of Bishkek, Report informs via TASS.
The Russian leader announced plans to participate in the event at a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the Kremlin.
"We will also meet at the CSTO forum in Bishkek," Putin said.
The CSTO Collective Security Council is expected to hold a meeting on November 27.
The CSTO is an international security organization currently comprising six countries - Russia, Armenia (which has suspended membership), Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. Kyrgyzstan holds the CSTO chairmanship in 2025.
