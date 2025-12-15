Uzbek ambassador highlights rich cultural exchange with Azerbaijan

Cultural exchange between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan continues to intensify each year, Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov said at the opening ceremony of the Uzbekistan Culture Days in Baku, according to Report.

The diplomat noted that cultural cooperation between the two countries has been steadily developing over the past three years. Events dedicated to Uzbek culture are held in Azerbaijan, while similar programs showcasing Azerbaijani culture take place in Uzbekistan.

"We are not only presenting Uzbek music and dance, but also combining shared elements of local traditions, which makes the exchange more meaningful," the ambassador said.

Ashrafkhanov emphasized that the opening ceremony marks the first day of a week-long series of events. The ceremony brought together representatives of state institutions, members of parliament, ambassadors from various countries, and fans of Uzbek songs and classical music.

He added that the concert program featured both Uzbek and Azerbaijani songs, while dance performances incorporated elements of both national cultures.

According to the ambassador, the program of the Culture Days also includes a performance by the Novruz dance group at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, orchestral concerts at the Philharmonic Hall, and a visit to Fuzuli, where a musical and dance performance will be presented to local residents at Secondary School No. 1 named after Mirza Ulugbek.

"The goal of these events is to introduce Azerbaijani lovers of music, dance, and art to the culture of all regions of Uzbekistan, including Samarkand, Bukhara, Tashkent, and Khorezm," Ashrafkhanov said.