Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Karimli stresses Azerbaijan's role in interreligious and intercultural dialogue

    Cultural policy
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 09:54
    Karimli stresses Azerbaijan's role in interreligious and intercultural dialogue

    The United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) is an important international platform for strengthening global dialogue and mutual understanding, Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan, Adil Karimli, said at a high-level meeting of the Group of Friends of the UNAOC, held on December 14 in Riyadh within the framework of the 11th Global Forum of the UNAOC.

    The ministry told Report that Karimli spoke about the historically established atmosphere of tolerance in Azerbaijan and emphasized the role of promoting intercultural dialogue, protecting multicultural values, and cultural diplomacy in the development of international cooperation.

    Karimli also touched upon the initiatives implemented by Azerbaijan in cooperation with the UNAOC to promote interreligious dialogue.

    Adil Karimli United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC)
    Photo
    Adil Kərimli BMT-nin Sivilizasiyalar Alyansının yüksək səviyyəli görüşündə çıxış edib
    Photo
    Адиль Керимли заявил о значении Альянса цивилизаций ООН для международного сотрудничества

    Latest News

    10:04

    TAP gas orders to Europe slightly decline in mid-December

    Energy
    09:54
    Photo

    Karimli stresses Azerbaijan's role in interreligious and intercultural dialogue

    Cultural policy
    09:49

    ASIO examined Bondi Beach gunman Naveed Akram in 2019 for close ties to Islamic State cell

    Other countries
    09:40

    Uzbek ambassador highlights rich cultural exchange with Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    09:34

    CBA currency exchange rates (15.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:17
    Photo

    Another group of families relocated to Horovlu village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

    Domestic policy
    09:15
    Photo

    Uzbekistan Culture Days open in Baku

    Cultural policy
    09:11

    Global community marks World Turkic Languages Day for the first time

    Other countries
    17:51
    Photo

    Azerbaijan joins 11th UN Global Forum

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed