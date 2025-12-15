Karimli stresses Azerbaijan's role in interreligious and intercultural dialogue

The United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) is an important international platform for strengthening global dialogue and mutual understanding, Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan, Adil Karimli, said at a high-level meeting of the Group of Friends of the UNAOC, held on December 14 in Riyadh within the framework of the 11th Global Forum of the UNAOC.

The ministry told Report that Karimli spoke about the historically established atmosphere of tolerance in Azerbaijan and emphasized the role of promoting intercultural dialogue, protecting multicultural values, and cultural diplomacy in the development of international cooperation.

Karimli also touched upon the initiatives implemented by Azerbaijan in cooperation with the UNAOC to promote interreligious dialogue.