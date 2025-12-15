TAP gas orders to Europe slightly decline in mid-December

Orders for Azerbaijani natural gas transported to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) totaled 349,529,291 kWh at Greece's Kipoi exit point on December 15, according to data from TAP's electronic platform cited by Report.

This figure represents a 0.14% decrease compared to orders recorded on the previous Monday. From December 16 to 22, orders at the Kipoi exit point amounted to 348,019,866 kWh, down 0.43% compared with the period from December 9 to 15.

At Greece's Komotini exit point, daily orders from December 15 to 22 remained unchanged from the previous week at 28,674,418 kWh per day.

Orders at the Nea Mesimvria exit point in Greece reached 30,346,301 kWh between December 15 and 22, matching the volume recorded in the previous week.

At Italy's Melendugno exit point, orders for gas supplies from December 15 to 22 totaled 287,012,315 kWh, remaining unchanged compared to the period from December 8 to 15.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline was completed in October 2020. TAP has a total length of 878 kilometers, including 550 kilometers across northern Greece, 215 kilometers through Albania, 105 kilometers under the Adriatic Sea, and 8 kilometers on Italian territory. Deliveries of Azerbaijani gas to consumers in Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria via TAP began on December 31, 2020.