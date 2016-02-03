Putin to meet with former US State Secretary Kissinger

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on Wednesday with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in Moscow, Report informs referring to the Russian media, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“A discussion will be held today, the continuation of a long friendly dialogue between President Putin and Henry Kissinger, which will be held in Moscow. You know that Putin and Kissinger have had long relations and they speak constantly with one another by discussing current issues of world politics and exchanging opinions on the perspectives of the developing situation in the future,” Peskov told reporters.