    Putin: There have been no drafts of treaty on Ukraine, only questions for discussion

    Region
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 20:09
    Putin: There have been no drafts of treaty on Ukraine, only questions for discussion

    There have been no drafts of a treaty on Ukraine, only a set of questions for discussion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said while answering journalists' questions, Report informs.

    "Regarding a draft treaty. There have been no drafts of a treaty. There was a set of questions that were proposed for discussion and final wording," he explained.

    Putin recalled that he had discussed this with American negotiators before his visit to Alaska. "And after that, a 28-point list of possible agreements emerged. As I've already announced publicly, it was communicated to us through appropriate channels. We've seen it," Putin concluded.

    Rusiya Prezidenti: Ukrayna üzrə heç bir sülh müqaviləsi layihəsi olmayıb
    Президент РФ: Никаких проектов мирного договора по Украине не было

