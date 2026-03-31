Putin, Pashinyan to hold talks in Moscow on April 1

On April 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Report informs citing the Kremlin press service.

The upcoming discussions will cover a wide range of issues, including the development of economic cooperation and transport‑logistics ties in the South Caucasus region.

"It is planned to discuss the current state and prospects of Russia–Armenia strategic partnership and allied relations, integration cooperation in the Eurasian space, as well as pressing issues on the regional agenda, particularly the development of economic and transport‑logistics connections in the South Caucasus," the statement reads.