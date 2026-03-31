Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Putin, Pashinyan to hold talks in Moscow on April 1

    Region
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 14:30
    Putin, Pashinyan to hold talks in Moscow on April 1

    On April 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Report informs citing the Kremlin press service.

    The upcoming discussions will cover a wide range of issues, including the development of economic cooperation and transport‑logistics ties in the South Caucasus region.

    "It is planned to discuss the current state and prospects of Russia–Armenia strategic partnership and allied relations, integration cooperation in the Eurasian space, as well as pressing issues on the regional agenda, particularly the development of economic and transport‑logistics connections in the South Caucasus," the statement reads.

    Vladimir Putin Nikol Pashinyan talks Kremlin Russia-Armenia strategic partnership South Caucasus Moscow
    Putin və Paşinyan sabah Moskvada danışıqlar aparacaqlar
    Путин и Пашинян проведут переговоры завтра в Москве

    Latest News

    14:57

    OTS preparing to launch joint CubeSat satellite

    ICT
    14:53
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, China discuss diversification of economic ties

    Business
    14:41

    EU tells members to prepare for 'prolonged disruption' to energy markets from Iran war

    Other countries
    14:38

    Adilbek Kasymaliev to pay working visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    14:34

    Iran media says strikes put desalination plant on Gulf Island out of service

    Other countries
    14:30

    Putin, Pashinyan to hold talks in Moscow on April 1

    Region
    14:27

    Azerbaijan and Central Asia discuss expanding cooperation during Uzbekistan meeting

    Foreign policy
    14:20

    Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Iran rises nearly 13%

    Business
    14:00

    Director appointed to State Enterprise Monitoring Agency

    Finance
    All News Feed