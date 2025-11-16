Putin, Netanyahu discuss Middle East in phone call, Kremlin says
Region
- 16 November, 2025
- 09:32
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed developments in the Middle East in a phone call on Saturday, the Prime Minister's Office and the Kremlin said in a joint statement, Report informs via The Jerusalem Post.
The two focused on the situation in the Gaza Strip, especially regarding the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.
The pair also discussed the status of Iran's nuclear program and issues related to further stabilization efforts in Syria.
Netanyahu's Office said that the conversation took place at the Russian leader's request.
The Kremlin called the conversation "a thorough exchange of views."
Latest News
10:28
Storm Claudia kills three in Portugal, causes flooding in BritainOther countries
09:54
Photo
President of Northern Cyprus receives Azerbaijani delegationForeign policy
09:47
France condemns Russian strikes that damaged Embassy of Azerbaijan in KyivOther countries
09:32
Putin, Netanyahu discuss Middle East in phone call, Kremlin saysRegion
09:16
Lebanon plans UN complaint against Israel over border wallOther countries
09:04
Photo
Video
Fireworks display was held in honor of heads of state participating in the 7th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia in TashkentForeign policy
22:04
President Ilham Aliyev attends award ceremony of the "Heritage of the Future" International Prize in TashkentForeign policy
22:01
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev visits Center of Islamic Civilization in TashkentForeign policy
17:51