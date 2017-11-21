Putin: Military operation in Syria coming to an end

© AFP 2017/ DON EMMERT

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Military operation in Syria is coming to an end.

Report informs citing the Kremlin press service, President Vladimir Putin said in Sochi.

"I believe that the problem of terrorism is a global one, a lot should be done to achieve a complete victory over terrorism, but as far as our cooperation in the fight against terrorists in Syria goes, the military operation is really coming to an end", Putin said.

"I think, now the main thing is to move to political processes, and I am pleased to see your readiness to work with everyone willing to establish peace and find solutions", the Russian leader added.

"Over this time, huge successes have been achieved, both on the battlefield and on the political level. Many areas in Syria have been liberated from terrorists, and civilians who were forced to leave those areas have been able to return", Assad pointed out.

"We must admit that the operation made it possible to advance the process of political settlement in Syria", he added.