Protest action took place in Armenia

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Residents of Ardvi village of Lori region, Armenia protested against gold mine exploitation.

Report informs citing Radio Azatutyun, protestors closed roads leading to the village where gold mine locates.

A public discussion has been planned on operation of the mine. Protestors stated that they would not allow the discussion.

They did not allow environmentalists, representatives of the opposition in parliament, and employees of the Armenian Ministry of Environmental Protection to enter Ardvi village. Protestors did not comply with police requirements regarding the road opening.