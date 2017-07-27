 Top
    Close photo mode

    Protest action took place in Armenia

    Villagers closed roads against exploitation of gold mine

    Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Residents of Ardvi village of Lori region, Armenia protested against gold mine exploitation.

    Report informs citing Radio Azatutyun, protestors closed roads leading to the village where gold mine locates.

    A public discussion has been planned on operation of the mine. Protestors stated that they would not allow the discussion.

    They did not allow environmentalists, representatives of the opposition in parliament, and employees of the Armenian Ministry of Environmental Protection to enter Ardvi village. Protestors did not comply with police requirements regarding the road opening.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi