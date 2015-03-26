​Prime Minister of Georgia: Lari to stabilize by the summer

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ The depreciation of the national currency of Georgia was caused by the external economic shock, but Georgian lari will stabilize in a few months. Report informs citing Novosti Gruzia, this was stated at a press conference by the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.

"Our economy is not as strong to cope with the external economic shock, and I want to emphasize that this is not the result of the wrong policy of the government, we have done everything to keep the current figure" - said Mr. Garibashvili.

Georgian Prime Minister expressed confidence that Lari would stabilize by the summer.

The national currency of Georgia has been actively devalued since November 20 last year, and, after the last auction, the course was set at 2,2255 GEL / $ 1. Until that time, the lari remained at the level 1,74 - 1,76 GEL / $ 1.